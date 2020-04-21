Pretty university student washed away by heavy flood has been found alive 48 hours later

That school of thought appears to be at play in the story of a Moi University student who survived after being washed away when flash floods swept Chesogon area in Elegeyo-Marakwet county in Kenya on Saturday, April 19.

According to reports, Nancy Maimunah was among the people who were swept by the heavy floods and her family presumed she was dead, especially after the first day of rescue mission ended without her being accounted for.

However, as fate would have it, on Monday, April 20, the family of the 21-year-old girl heaved a sigh of relief after their daughter was pulled out the mud and stagnant murky waters alive.

She was immediately airlifted to Moi Teaching and Referal Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret for specialised treatment, she was unconscious when she was rescued. Tears of joy rolled down the cheeks of Maimunah's parents when they set eyes on her, Tuko.co.ke reports.

It was unbelievable to them that their daughter had made it after 48 hours of battling for her life in flashy and murky waters that claimed 12 lives including two police officers who were based at Chesogon Police Station which was swept by the floods.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said they were still looking for 22 people who are yet to be accounted for. More than 400 families have been rendered homeless following the tragedy.

Just as NADMO in Ghana does always, Natembeya said the government has set aside one primary and secondary school in the area to offer temporary accommodation for the affected families as the government continues to make plans for a permanent solution.

The tragedy occurred at the time Kenya Metrological department has warned of more heavy rainfall in many parts of the country.

The government is now appealing to people living in areas prone to landslides and mudslides to move to safer areas.

Garissa, Taita Taveta and Kisumu have been listed among counties likely to experience heavy floods in the coming days and residents have been urged to be vigilant and take precautionary measures before the tragedy strikes.