Seemly even in the Lord’s house, some people have no regard for others of a different race as they find it difficult to treat everyone equally. And this white priest is no different as he snubs a black woman during communion.

This priest is being called to order after he declined a black woman’s offer during communion. His actions believed to be racially motivated includes refusing to put communion bread in a black woman mouth despite him doing so for her white compatriots.

Communion can be taken in two ways. Either directly into the mouth (which is most recommended) or by putting it into the palm of the communicant who them eats it. Either way, it's up to the communicant to decide how they will receive communion and not the priest. What do you think?

READ ALSO: Man proposes to his boyfriend after bagging his Masters

Watch the video below to decide