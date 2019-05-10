Apparently, water collected after bathing dead bodies is on high demand on the black market and being sold at 70 million old Ghana cedis to pastors.

An insider source has exposed the side job mortuary attendants do to earn extra money. According to her, they are not paid enough and hence grab any opportunity to make money even at the expense of people’s lives.

According to these revelations, pastors buy the dirty corpse water to perform miracles on their congregation. These pastors use the dead body water as anointing water to cure diseases and bring deliverance.

The source said, “Some people prefer to bath their corpse at the mortuary. So when the attendants mop up the wet floor, they squeeze the dirty water into containers which they keep and sell to some pastors.”

READ ALSO: Ghanaian pastors use dirty corpse water to heal HIV- insider source reveals