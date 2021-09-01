Robbers return Gh¢9,700 out of Gh¢10K stolen cash to Volta region shrine while crying for mercy

The victim of the robbery then went to Borkor Bullet Hanson’s shrine to seek spiritual help to retrieve the money, and the priest performed some rituals and sent his gods after the thieves.

“The accused persons denied the act so a ritual was performed to cause the thief to return the money,” Revival FM said in the Facebook post.

The local radio station further disclosed that not long after the ritual performance, “one of the accused came crying begging for his life with the bag of the stolen money”.

“He returned Gh¢9700, and confessed he spent Gh¢300,” it added.

The post by Revival FM has triggered reactions among Facebook users in the Volta region with some people making fun of the development, saying “man pass man”.