Tadzewu-based Revival FM which posted the development on its Facebook page said the thieves had initially denied stealing the money after the owner confronted them.
Robbers return Gh¢9,700 out of Gh¢10K stolen cash to Volta region shrine while crying for mercy
Five robbers who allegedly stole Ghc10,000 have returned with Ghc9,700 to the shrine of Borkor Bullet Hanson, a popular Fetish Priest at Abor in the Volta Region while crying for forgiveness for spending Gh¢300 out of the booty.
The victim of the robbery then went to Borkor Bullet Hanson’s shrine to seek spiritual help to retrieve the money, and the priest performed some rituals and sent his gods after the thieves.
“The accused persons denied the act so a ritual was performed to cause the thief to return the money,” Revival FM said in the Facebook post.
The local radio station further disclosed that not long after the ritual performance, “one of the accused came crying begging for his life with the bag of the stolen money”.
“He returned Gh¢9700, and confessed he spent Gh¢300,” it added.
The post by Revival FM has triggered reactions among Facebook users in the Volta region with some people making fun of the development, saying “man pass man”.
