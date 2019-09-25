Senior clerk arrested for allegedly stealing 200K stolen cash

A Zambian senior court clerk has been arrested by police after he was indicted for allegedly stealing K200,000 stolen money kept in his custody as an exhibit in a murder case which saw a woman jailed for life.

According to themastonline.com, the Lusaka High Court sentenced Precious Longwe on April 13, 2017, for life after finding her guilty of shooting to death her husband Akakanda Litebele.

The court also jailed her for four years in addition to the life imprisonment for stealing the K200,000 money belonging to the deceased husband.

The convict had reportedly stolen the money in question from the husband’s account at Africa Banking Corporation (Banc ABC) now Atlas Mara on May 24, 2016.

Police discovered the money in May 2016 which comprised of four bundles of hundred kwacha notes with tags of Bank ABC at Longwe’s residence in a brown suitcase, which was in her closet.

It was then kept in court clerk Didie Kangwa’s custody but it went missing at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court complex in November last year.

When Magistrate Chabala ordered that the K200,000 be given back to the bank where murder convict Precious Longwe withdrew it, the exhibit was nowhere to be found.

Didie Kangwa has been charged with one count of theft by a public servant.