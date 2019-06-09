Twitter user ‘grimiestt’, who calls themselves Grimy, uploaded the shocking video on March 18, after flying to Barcelona, in Spain.

They captioned the footage: ‘I’ve licked a lotta toilets in my day but this was the first that made my tongue go numb’, followed by a series of emojis.

In the video, shot with a Snapchat filter, Grimy can be seen running their tongue along the toilet seat while maintaining eye contact with the camera. They later confirmed that they had cleaned it first before making the quick film.

But despite that, the short clip was immediately met with disdain from other social media users, who described it as ‘rank’ and ‘gross’.

‘It’s numb because you just contracted 1200 diseases at once,’ one person replied.

Another added: ‘This very well might be the worst thing I’ve ever laid my eyes upon.’

‘We always wonder if we”can” but we never wonder if we “should”,’ a third wrote, while a fourth exclaimed: ‘I can’t believe what I see on this app sometimes.

That’s enough twitter for today.’ Grimy, who identifies as non binary, meaning they are not male or female, later stated that doing ‘disgusting s**t’ is their ‘brand’, adding that they’re just a ‘sex worker, working’. ‘I can’t believe twitter made me famous for licking a toilet,’ they wrote.

They added: ‘It’s like not even the first toilet licking s**t I’ve posted publicly which is the weirdest part.’

Credit: Metro.co.uk