It has emerged that Natomah Otabel, the Social Studies teacher who has been accused of sodomising 19 pupils in the Salaga district of the Savannah region is no less a person than a Church of Pentecost Elder

3news.com reported one Nyaaba Veronica, who also teaches at the Kulpi Junior High School as having made the disclosure amidst shock at the offence the accused is being held for.

“[Natomah] Otabel is somebody that even if someone had told me that he has even slept with a lady, I wouldn’t have believed because ever since I have been here in the same quarters with him for the past four years, I have never seen him with a lady before,” Madam Nyaaba Veronica said, adding: “And he is also a Pentecost Elder and he prays a lot. It was difficult [for me].”

Natomah Otabel was arrested on Monday, September 27 after the East Gonja Directorate of Education formally reported the matter to the Salaga District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service.

He appeared before a magistrate court on Wednesday, September 30 and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on Wednesday, October 13.

The police reportedly said they will charge the suspect with defilement and unnatural carnal knowledge.

