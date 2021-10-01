“[Natomah] Otabel is somebody that even if someone had told me that he has even slept with a lady, I wouldn’t have believed because ever since I have been here in the same quarters with him for the past four years, I have never seen him with a lady before,” Madam Nyaaba Veronica said, adding: “And he is also a Pentecost Elder and he prays a lot. It was difficult [for me].”