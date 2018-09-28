Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

This lighter is meant for 18 years and above


Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and above

Disguised as a lighter is how some inventor somewhere chooses to channel his pornographic thoughts.

  • Published:
This lighter is meant for 18 and above play

The Lighter

Earlier this week we brought you the craziest beer tap ever seen. Today we have another outrageous invention for you.

Disguised as a lighter is how some inventor somewhere chooses to channel his pornographic thoughts. The lighter has been fashioned into an image of a man and a woman in an advanced missionary position.

READ ALSO: Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’

The lighter works by pushing the man into the woman and the flame lights up at the woman’s head. Really cool design but I don’t think I would want to use it around my children. Would you go for this lighter?

WATCH HOW TO USE THE LIGHTER HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pathetic: Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’ Pathetic Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’
WorldRemit: Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote WorldRemit Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
Bougie: This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich people Bougie This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich people
Brutality: Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute
Club Wahala: Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the club Club Wahala Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the club
Video: Ghanaians force Chinese man to pick up his own POO in the garden Video Ghanaians force Chinese man to pick up his own POO in the garden

Recommended Videos

Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse
Unfortunate: Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy



Top Articles

1 New Scam Alert! Naija scammers make Ghana Circle swindlers look like babiesbullet
2 Club Wahala Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the clubbullet
3 Illegal Chinese man caught defecating in the openbullet
4 Weird Talents Man dances with his penis to Afrobeatsbullet
5 Video Ghanaians force Chinese man to pick up his own POO in the...bullet
6 New Beer Machine Finger to get beer from breastbullet
7 Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airportbullet
8 Appalling! Indian man caught having sex with homeless...bullet
9 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet
10 In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
3 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
4 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop...bullet
5 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
7 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
8 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
9 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s...bullet
10 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’...bullet

Filla

Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation
Village People Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation
Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Video Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Social media
Social Media Here is why you should stay off Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook
Minister proposes tax on ‘window shopping’
Controversy! Minister proposes tax on ‘window shopping’
X
Advertisement