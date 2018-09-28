This lighter is meant for 18 years and above

news

Earlier this week we brought you the craziest beer tap ever seen. Today we have another outrageous invention for you.

Disguised as a lighter is how some inventor somewhere chooses to channel his pornographic thoughts. The lighter has been fashioned into an image of a man and a woman in an advanced missionary position.

The lighter works by pushing the man into the woman and the flame lights up at the woman’s head. Really cool design but I don’t think I would want to use it around my children. Would you go for this lighter?

WATCH HOW TO USE THE LIGHTER HERE: