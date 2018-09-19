This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex

news

Ghanaians are in a state of confusion following revelation by a young woman that she gives birth every year with or without having sex.

Joana Hayford who currently has her tenth child says it was only her first child that she remembers came about as a result of pregnancy her first husband was responsible for.

The woman from Kwesigyan No 1 in the Ajumako Enyan district near Mankessim in the Central Region made the weird revelation on Adom TV’s health education show, Nkwa Hia on Tuesday.

She got so confused at a point that she even had to divorce her first husband, thinking he was the cause of her predicament, but to no avail.

READ ALSO: Pastor feeds bleach to member, says it’s blood of Jesus

“I got married to my second husband thinking the fault might be coming from my first husband but the situation remained the same so he also left,” Joana Hayford said.

Watch the videos below: