Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

University professor accidentally shows porn in lecture hall


Bizarre University professor accidentally shows porn in lecture hall

The incident happened at the start of Professor Steve Joordens’s lecture for an introductory psychology class with about 500 students present.

  • Published:
play

A Psychology professor at the University of Toronto's Scarborough Campus has accidentally showed a 10-second porn video to a packed lecture hall.

The incident happened at the start of Professor Steve Joordens’s lecture for an introductory psychology class with about 500 students present.

READ MORE: Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road

"First psychology class...wtf...prof was watching porn before this...," the caption in the viral video said.

"When I saw the [pornographic] video, I was surprised. I was not expecting that especially this early in the morning… I found the whole situation funny and he made a lot of people laugh," a freshman studying Philosophy who recorded the original video told the campus paper The Varsity. 

The school said it was offering support to anyone who was disturbed.

“We can’t discuss personnel matters. But, we are aware of the situation and are encouraging students who are feeling unsettled to speak with staff at the Health & Wellness Centre,” spokesman Don Campbell said.

"Everyone makes mistakes so I can’t blame him. I hope nothing bad happens in the future and this can just be a thing to laugh about, I hope his job isn’t affected or anything in his personal life either,' the student added.

Professor Joordens has issued a statement apologising for the incident.

READ MORE: Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict

"With respect to the event that happened prior to my class on Monday the 24th, I want to be clear that what happened was completely unintentional and I feel absolutely terrible about it," he said.

"I have apologized to my class and now I want to move on. Thanks to my students, colleagues and my amazing family for their support and understanding," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Millimetres From Death: Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road Millimetres From Death Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road
Assault: Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
Shocking: Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict
Anas Aremeyaw Anas: Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold
Video: Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Issues: Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings

Recommended Videos

Video: Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Unfortunate: Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy



Top Articles

1 Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and abovebullet
2 Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her...bullet
3 Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmenbullet
4 Pathetic Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’bullet
5 Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex...bullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate...bullet
7 Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblingsbullet
8 Video Ghanaians force Chinese man to pick up his own POO...bullet
9 Bougie This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich...bullet
10 Video Food service worker caught spitting in...bullet

Related Articles

Millimetres From Death Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road
Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict
Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold
Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings
Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos
Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen
'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10

Top Videos

1 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sexbullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
4 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
5 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
7 Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizzabullet
8 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too...bullet
9 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this...bullet
10 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to...bullet

Filla

Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
“She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends
Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends
X
Advertisement