University professor accidentally shows porn in lecture hall

news

A Psychology professor at the University of Toronto's Scarborough Campus has accidentally showed a 10-second porn video to a packed lecture hall.

The incident happened at the start of Professor Steve Joordens’s lecture for an introductory psychology class with about 500 students present.

READ MORE: Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road

"First psychology class...wtf...prof was watching porn before this...," the caption in the viral video said.

"When I saw the [pornographic] video, I was surprised. I was not expecting that especially this early in the morning… I found the whole situation funny and he made a lot of people laugh," a freshman studying Philosophy who recorded the original video told the campus paper The Varsity.

The school said it was offering support to anyone who was disturbed.

“We can’t discuss personnel matters. But, we are aware of the situation and are encouraging students who are feeling unsettled to speak with staff at the Health & Wellness Centre,” spokesman Don Campbell said.

"Everyone makes mistakes so I can’t blame him. I hope nothing bad happens in the future and this can just be a thing to laugh about, I hope his job isn’t affected or anything in his personal life either,' the student added.

Professor Joordens has issued a statement apologising for the incident.

READ MORE: Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict

"With respect to the event that happened prior to my class on Monday the 24th, I want to be clear that what happened was completely unintentional and I feel absolutely terrible about it," he said.

"I have apologized to my class and now I want to move on. Thanks to my students, colleagues and my amazing family for their support and understanding," he added.