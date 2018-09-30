Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict


Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict

Mvhuma recounts in an interview sleeping with over 47 men and has even stop counting the number of men she's slept with.

  • Published:
play

Cynthia Mvhuma, 36, wanted to win her husband, Douglas Nyoni, 46, back after he left her a few years back.

In her desperation, Mvhuma from Zimbabwe, consulted a traditional healer who gave her a love portion.

READ MORE: Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings

The instruction? She was to apply the love portion or juju all over her body which will make her attractive to her husband again.

But that is when things turned worse. The love portion backfired and turned her into an insatiable sex addict.

Mvhuma recounts in an interview sleeping with over 47 men and has even stop counting the number of men she's slept with.

“I always feel the urge for sex every time.  A few years back when my husband left me I went to see a traditional healer who gave me juju to help win him back," she told news website iharare.

"I poured it all over my body as instructed and waited for the miracle to happen. After two days I started feeling weird and my privates were wet.”

She continued: "I have been with many men and I stopped counting when I reached 47. Now I just sleep around and not feel any emotional connection like before. Sometimes I’m with two men at the same time."

Mvhuma said she went back to the traditional healer to inform him about what she's going through but was told there is nothing to worry about as it was all part of the process.

READ MORE: Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen

She now fears she may be infected with HIV after sleeping with so many men.

To make her case worse, it was reported that the native doctor is now late and the man she risked all for has moved out of the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Assault: Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
Anas Aremeyaw Anas: Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold
Video: Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Issues: Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings
Revenge Porn: Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos
Tragedy: Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen

Recommended Videos

Video: Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse
Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy



Top Articles

1 Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and abovebullet
2 Pathetic Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’bullet
3 Video Ghanaians force Chinese man to pick up his own POO in the gardenbullet
4 Bougie This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich peoplebullet
5 Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmenbullet
6 Club Wahala Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the clubbullet
7 Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay...bullet
8 Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by...bullet
9 Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising...bullet
10 'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in...bullet

Related Articles

Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold
Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings
Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos
Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen
'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends
Unfortunate! HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
3 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
4 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
5 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
7 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too uglybullet
8 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
9 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
10 Weird! A community of 80 members where women don't get...bullet

Filla

“She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
Unfortunate! HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
WorldRemit: Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
WorldRemit Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
X
Advertisement