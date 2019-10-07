A fruit seller has been captured in a video making incantations on a wheelbarrow full of assorted fruits and then spitting on them ostensibly to facilitate a quick sale.

It is unclear where exactly the disturbing video was filmed but the young man is seen watching around to ensure nobody was watching him before he starts murmuring some words over the fruits. He then spits on them before sprinkling an unverified liquid contained in a bottle on the fruits.

After the ritual, he then pushes the wheelbarrow full of the ‘blessed’ fruits away for sale.

Watch the video below: