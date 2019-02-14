In fact, she kept saying no several times to the amazement of the boyfriend. Or should we say, ex-boyfriend?

A viral video online shows an embarrassing moment when a lady turned down her boyfriend proposal publicly. The video showed the lady saying no repeatedly and then running off into the crowd.

READ ALSO: Only cheap girls ask for chinchinga on dates, Kennedy Agyapong advises girls to do better

The stunned boyfriend could only mutter these words, “What do you mean by no?” And just like him, I’m also wondering what she meant by no. Isn’t marriage the goal of dating?

Is the person you are dating, dating you?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: