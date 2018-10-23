Pulse.com.gh logo
Wigs for vaginas introduced on the market

The appearance of a vaginal lace frontal wig has shocked social media users. One Twitter user, presumed to be the seller, posted a wig shaped into a vagina.

  • Published:
Wigs for vaginas introduced on the market play

Frontal wigs for vaginas

Cheating is easy until your numerous partners have different taste in body hair. But now lace frontals for the vaginas are the perfect backup for when one wants it bald and the other hairy.

The appearance of a vaginal lace frontal wig has shocked social media users. One Twitter user, presumed to be the seller, posted a wig shaped into a vagina. She captioned this photo saying, “Do you have multiple boyfriends? Does boyfriend no 1like you bald and boyfriend no 2 like you busy? Worry no more. I’ve got vagina frontals for sale!!”

 

Relationships keep getting complicated in the era of social media boom. Having more than one partner is quite common now. So this new frontal wig could be the knight in shining armour for many relationships.

