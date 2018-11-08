Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)

A visitor to the yacht club in the Island filmed Vicky McClenaghan jumping into the canal in a desperate attempt to rescue the chicken as it struggles to stay afloat and get out of the water.

Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video) play

A compassionate woman in Cayman Islands was captured in a viral video which shows her jump into a deep canal to save a drowning chicken.

Reports say a visitor to the yacht club in the Island filmed Vicky McClenaghan jumping into the canal in a desperate attempt to rescue the chicken as it struggles to stay afloat and get out of the water.

When asked what motivated her to embark on such a risky venture to save nothing but a mere chicken, McClenaghan said: "I don't know, I just decided to jump in. I was like, 'well I'm in my swimsuit and my husband said he's not getting out.'"

She apparently felt fulfilled after saving the poor chicken.

"But it felt good, I did a good deed even if it was for a chicken, so I guess the little things count," she added.

