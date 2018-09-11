Ghana olympics

GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah delivers statement on Match-Fixing and Betting in Ghana and AfricaGOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah has delivered a statement on Match-Fixing and Betting in Ghana and Africa at 10th Interpol meeting in France.
Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magicRussia's bobsleigh federation said female pilot Nadezhda Sergeyeva had tested positive for a "heart medicine" which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances.
Ivanka Trump arrives in South KoreaThe White House said Trump had asked his eldest daughter -- who is also one of his top advisers -- to travel to Pyeongchang to lead up a "high level delegation".
Why Akwasi Frimpong does not see 30th out of 30 athletes as a failureAkwasi Frimpong might have placed last but he's not losing focus on the goal ahead for Beijing 2020.
'Overwhelmed with joy'- Nigerian women savour Olympic momentThe plucky West Africans finished 20th in Pyeongchang, more than seven seconds behind gold medallists Germany in a sport where success and failure is measured in hundredths of a second.
Zagitova, 15, smashes skate record as Vonn gets bronzeZagitova was breathtaking in the Russian-dominated short programme, breaking the world record set just minutes earlier by her team-mate, 18-year-old Evgenia Medvedeva.
6 beautiful photos of Akwasi Frimpong in PyeongChang that do not scream last placeCheck out photos of Ghanaian Olympian Akwasi Frimpong during his journey at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Akwasi Frimpong’s journey was a dream come true despite placing last at the OlympicsGhana's Olympian Akwasi Frimpong is proud to have represented the nation and lauds a dream come true.
Mexican Olympian gets hero's welcome - after finishing lastThe 43-year-old Madrazo came home in 116th of 116 who made it home, fully 25mins 51.5secs behind the winner Dario Cologna of Switzerland.
Vomiting defending champion complaints of "virus" at Olympic slalomShiffrin, who claimed gold in Thursday's giant slalom, finished fourth and said she had vomited at the start gate.
Watch Akwasi Frimpong’s Heat 1&2 in the Men’s Skeleton at the OlympicsHere's a video of Akwasi Frimpong's Heat race in the Men's Skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Akwasi Frimpong may be out of medal contention, but he sure had the best helmetGhana's hope for a medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics is lost after Akwasi Frimpong's first heat, but the Ghanaian appeared in style with a great helmet.
Norway's Svindal wins men's downhillSvindal, 35 and coming to the end of a stellar career, clocked 1min 40.25sec down the 3km-long Jeongseon course to hand Norway its first ever Olympic downhill gold. He also became the oldest ever alpine skiing gold medallist.
Gold for Kim, Hirscher as first doping case rocks OlympicsSnowboarder Kim, 17, snatched the first of the day's eight gold medals in the women's halfpipe, while World Cup maestro Hirscher ended his long wait for a debut Olympic title.
Ice hockey sisters face off for rival nations at OlympicsAged just four months, Greg and Robin Brandt took her home to the frozen lakes of Minnesota.
Country threatens to sue IOC over bobsleigh doping bansRussia's bobsleigh and skeleton federation responded to more Sochi doping bans on Friday by saying they were prepared to take legal action against the International Olympic Committee.
Ex-team doctor of U.S. gymnastics plead guilty to sexual abuseLarry Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Indianapolis Star newspaper reported.
Turkish Olympic weightlifter mournedHundreds of mourners including his greatest sporting rival attended the funeral of Turkeys triple Olympic champion Naim Süleymanoglu on Sunday.
Competition probe puts IOC back under corruption spotlightThe Rio 2016 cash-for-votes inquiry in Brazil has placed the International Olympic Committee under a fresh cloud of corruption less than a week before it is due to award the 2024 Games to Paris.
Flanagan gets silver medalBronze medallist Flanagan posted a picture of herself on Twitter, kissing her newly acquired silver medal in celebration.