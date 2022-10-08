10 Celebrity vacation inspirations

Even if you're not quite ready to hit the road or the skies though, there's no reason not to store up ideas for later. As is often the case, we're turning to celebrities for some inspiration. They may be living the lifestyle of the rich and famous, but believe it or not, their vacation destinations aren't always totally out of reach. Keep scrolling to see the celebrity vacation pictures that give us total FOMO.

Here we drew inspiration from five celebrity vacations and identified things to do and places to visit that won't blow your entire travel budget. For the spots and activities that do require a pretty penny, From lavish butler service to A-lister dining and sprawling suites, you can enjoy the celebrity treatment at one of these ten glamorous destinations.

St. Moritz, Switzerland

A celebrity hotspot, to say the least, St. Moritz is a luxury alpine resort town in Switzerland’s Engadin valley. From Sandra Ankobiah to Bella Hadid, countless celebrities enjoy these fabulous Swiss slopes every winter. With designer shops and superb spas, it is truly a place for luxury and relaxation.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

The Amalfi Coast is a 50-kilometer stretch of coastline along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula. With sheer cliffs and a rugged shoreline dotted with small beaches and pastel-colored fishing villages, it is certainly one of the most picturesque destinations. Most recently this summer, the Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner, and Devin Booker were spotted having a romantic getaway here.

Los Cabos, Mexico

Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, and Hailey Bieber are only a few of the many celebrities that have visited Los Cabos to soak up the sun. A resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is known for its beaches, water-based activities, and nightlife

Aspen, Colorado

One of the hottest skiing and snowboarding spots in the world that celebs flock to each winter is Aspen. The Kardashians visit almost every other year as well as Demi Moore, Heidi Klum, and Mariah Carey. With superb skiing opportunities and fine dining restaurants, many celebrities have even purchased vacation homes here.

Lake Como, Italy

Other than being a top vacation spot, Lake Como is also one of the most popular celebrity wedding destinations. From Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in 2010 to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in 2013, multiple celebrities choose this idyllic place to tie the knot. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin, who also had their wedding here, actually own a villa with over a dozen rooms so they can bring friends for a getaway.

Paris, France

The City of Lights is ranked as one of the most visited cities by travelers worldwide. With historic monuments, iconic art museums, and a history as a hub for fashion and gastronomy, Paris is a city where celebrities are sighted every month of the year.

Mykonos, Greece

Featuring stunning architecture and clear waters, Greece is a popular celebrity destination to get away from the buzz of metropolitan life. Mykonos, in particular, is known for its quaint shops, delicious Mediterranean cuisine, beautiful beach clubs, and nightlife. If you keep up with the Kardashians, you'll know that they had a fun-filled vacation there in 2013.

Maldives

Situated southwest of Sri Lanka and India, the Maldives is a remote tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean. The romantic island is very popular for celebrity couples—Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spent their honeymoon at luxury villa Soneva Fushi, billed as the perfect hideaway for island lovers.

Zanzibar

The islands of Zanzibar offer tranquil solutions for perfect island getaways. These stunning shores on East Africa’s coast are made for luxury holidays. Relax on sugar sand beaches beside turquoise seas or explore the untouched, surrounding islands, Dine on freshly netted seafood, visit spice plantations and enjoy the laid-back vibe in this little pocket of paradise.

Best of Bali

Bali is a popular destination for those who wish to dive straight into the Indonesian spirit of luxury hotels, spectacular beaches, delicious street food, and incredible diving.