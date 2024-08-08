10 countries with the highest suicide rates- You won't believe number 5

Suicide rates vary significantly across the globe, with some countries experiencing alarmingly high numbers. Various socio-economic, cultural, and environmental factors contribute to these statistics. Here is a look at some of the countries with the highest suicide rates in the world:
- According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Lesotho has the highest suicide rate, with 87.5 suicides per 100,000 people annually. Factors contributing to this include high levels of poverty, gender-based violence, and limited access to mental health services.
Guyana
- Guyana, in South America, has a suicide rate of just over 40 per 100,000 people. Economic hardships, cultural attitudes towards mental health, and limited access to mental health care are significant factors influencing the high suicide rate in this country.
Russia
- Russia has one of the highest suicide rates globally, with approximately 26.5 suicides per 100,000 people. Factors such as alcohol abuse, economic instability, and mental health issues contribute to the high suicide rate.
Lithuania
- Lithuania has a suicide rate of about 25.7 per 100,000 people. The country struggles with high levels of alcohol consumption, depression, and economic challenges, which are major contributing factors to its suicide rate.
South Korea
- South Korea's suicide rate stands at around 24.6 per 100,000 people. Social pressures, academic stress, and a highly competitive job market contribute significantly to the high rate of suicide in the country.
Suriname
- Suriname has a suicide rate of approximately 22.8 per 100,000 people. The high suicide rate is influenced by factors such as mental health stigma, limited mental health care services, and socio-economic challenges.
Kazakhstan
- Kazakhstan has a suicide rate of about 22.5 per 100,000 people. Factors contributing to this include economic hardship, social isolation, and limited access to mental health services.
Belarus
- Belarus has a suicide rate of approximately 21.4 per 100,000 people. Contributing factors include high alcohol consumption, economic issues, and inadequate mental health support.
Ukraine
- Ukraine has a suicide rate of about 20.1 per 100,000 people. The ongoing conflict, economic difficulties, and lack of mental health resources significantly impact the suicide rate in the country.
Japan
- Japan's suicide rate stands at around 14.9 per 100,000 people. High-stress levels due to work and school, societal expectations, and the stigma surrounding mental health are major contributing factors.
Suicide is a complex issue influenced by a myriad of factors, including economic conditions, cultural attitudes towards mental health, substance abuse, and social pressures.
Addressing these high suicide rates requires a multifaceted approach that includes improving mental health services, reducing stigma, and providing better socio-economic support systems.
Countries with high suicide rates need to prioritise mental health awareness and create supportive environments to help reduce these tragic statistics.
