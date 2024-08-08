ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

10 countries with the highest suicide rates- You won't believe number 5

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Suicide rates vary significantly across the globe, with some countries experiencing alarmingly high numbers. Various socio-economic, cultural, and environmental factors contribute to these statistics. Here is a look at some of the countries with the highest suicide rates in the world:

Suicide
Suicide

Recommended articles

  • According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Lesotho has the highest suicide rate, with 87.5 suicides per 100,000 people annually. Factors contributing to this include high levels of poverty, gender-based violence, and limited access to mental health services.
  • Guyana, in South America, has a suicide rate of just over 40 per 100,000 people. Economic hardships, cultural attitudes towards mental health, and limited access to mental health care are significant factors influencing the high suicide rate in this country.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jonestown, Guyana, in 2008.David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images
Jonestown, Guyana, in 2008.David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images Business Insider USA
  • Russia has one of the highest suicide rates globally, with approximately 26.5 suicides per 100,000 people. Factors such as alcohol abuse, economic instability, and mental health issues contribute to the high suicide rate.
  • Lithuania has a suicide rate of about 25.7 per 100,000 people. The country struggles with high levels of alcohol consumption, depression, and economic challenges, which are major contributing factors to its suicide rate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lithuania
Lithuania Lithuania Pulse Ghana
  • South Korea's suicide rate stands at around 24.6 per 100,000 people. Social pressures, academic stress, and a highly competitive job market contribute significantly to the high rate of suicide in the country.
  • Suriname has a suicide rate of approximately 22.8 per 100,000 people. The high suicide rate is influenced by factors such as mental health stigma, limited mental health care services, and socio-economic challenges.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Kazakhstan has a suicide rate of about 22.5 per 100,000 people. Factors contributing to this include economic hardship, social isolation, and limited access to mental health services.
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Pulse Ghana
  • Belarus has a suicide rate of approximately 21.4 per 100,000 people. Contributing factors include high alcohol consumption, economic issues, and inadequate mental health support.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Ukraine has a suicide rate of about 20.1 per 100,000 people. The ongoing conflict, economic difficulties, and lack of mental health resources significantly impact the suicide rate in the country.
  • Japan's suicide rate stands at around 14.9 per 100,000 people. High-stress levels due to work and school, societal expectations, and the stigma surrounding mental health are major contributing factors.
Japan
Japan japan Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Suicide is a complex issue influenced by a myriad of factors, including economic conditions, cultural attitudes towards mental health, substance abuse, and social pressures.

Addressing these high suicide rates requires a multifaceted approach that includes improving mental health services, reducing stigma, and providing better socio-economic support systems.

Countries with high suicide rates need to prioritise mental health awareness and create supportive environments to help reduce these tragic statistics.

4o

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These pillow stains may be harmful [Shutterstock]

These yellow stains on your pillow can be unhealthy, here's how to get rid of them

Fura

4 foods enjoyed in Ghana that originated from Nigeria

He accused her of cheating [DALL-E2024]

10 reasons some men cheat with friends of their partners

Opening a beer with a belt- {Man Made DIY}

7 other ways to open a bottle if you don't have an opener