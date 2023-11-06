11 funny reasons people had to end a relationship

1. The loud peeing issue: It might sound absurd, but one person ended a relationship because their partner's loud bathroom habits were simply too much to handle.

2. How they chewed food: Sometimes, love just can't conquer the sounds of a partner eating. In this case, someone called it quits because of the way their significant other chewed their food.

3. The rice-burning breakup: Overcooked rice was the deal-breaker for one couple. Apparently, the inability to cook a perfect pot of rice was the straw that broke the camel's back.

4. The deep voice dilemma: Love often knows no bounds, but for this individual, his partner's deep voice became a source of contention that led to a breakup.

5. The surname stumbling block: Surprisingly, she left him because she couldn’t see herself using that kind of surname for the rest of her life and didn’t want her children to have that surname too.

6. The perpetual waterworks: A relationship couldn't withstand the constant tears shed by one party, leading to a tearful end.

7. Friendship vs. relationship: According to her, he was interesting as a friend but boring as a partner. Turns out not every great friend would make a great partner.

8. The goatee tragedy: A man lamented how his only two strands of beard were pulled out by his then-girlfriend and it made him cry, he’s still beardless to date.

9. Too clingy: One person couldn't handle their partner's constant desire to go everywhere together and became overwhelmed by their clinginess.

10. She talked too much: Excessive talking can be a relationship deal-breaker. In this case, one partner's non-stop chatter led to the end of the relationship.

11. She farted: His unsavory remarks and insults he hurled at her after she farted, slowed down their relationship which eventually ended.

Remember, relationships can end for various reasons, and what may seem weird to one person might be a legitimate concern for another.