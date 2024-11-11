5 African countries named after dead people

However, certain countries were named after individuals who have since passed away.

Here are African five countries named after dead people

1. Eswatini or Swaziland

The Kingdom of Eswatini, previously known as Swaziland, takes its name from King Mswati II. Mswati II, widely regarded as Eswatini's most accomplished military leader, expanded the kingdom's territory to twice its current size.

He was the king of Eswatini between 1840 and 1868.

2. Mauritius

In 1598, a Dutch squadron called the island "Mauritius" in memory of Prince Maurice Van Nassau, the "Stathouder" or Governor of Holland, after landing at Grand Port on the instructions of Admiral Wybrand Van Warwyck.

3. Mozambique

The Portuguese gave the country the name Moçambique, or Mozambique, from Mussa Bin Bique, Mussa Al Big, Mossa Al Bique, Mussa Ben Mbiki, or Mussa Ibn Malik, one of the Arab traders who first visited the island.

According to Islamic understanding, Mussa Bin Bique was regarded as a shaykh, or authoritative figure, and his name became the name of the island and later the entire country of Mozambique in Africa.

4. Seychelles

The Seychelles were formerly called Mahé in memory of Mahé de la Bourdonnais, patron and Mauritius administrator.

However, in memory of Viscount Jean Moreau de Séchelles, who served as Finance Minister under Louis XV, Mahé later adopted the name Isle de Séchelles.

Later, the entire archipelago was referred to by this name (anglicised to Seychelles), but the largest island was once again called Mahé.

5. São Tomé and Principe

This country means Saint Thomas and Prince. The Portuguese named this Central African country after Saint Thomas, as it was discovered on his feast day. They named the island Príncipe in honour of Prince Afonso of Portugal, a favourite of the Portuguese king.