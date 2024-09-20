5 facts about tilapia you didn’t know about

Tilapia is one of the oldest farmed fish

Tilapia has been farmed for over 4,000 years, with records of its cultivation dating back to ancient Egypt. It's even depicted in Egyptian tomb paintings, where it was considered a symbol of rebirth.

Tilapia can survive in harsh environments

Tilapia are highly adaptable and can survive in both freshwater and brackish water. They are known to thrive in low-oxygen conditions, making them easy fish to farm in diverse environments.

Tilapia is low in mercury

Unlike many other fish, tilapia has a relatively low mercury content, making it a safer option for frequent consumption, particularly for pregnant women and young children.

Tilapia is a source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids

While tilapia is not as rich in omega-3s as other fish like salmon, it still contains significant amounts of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and overall wellness.

Tilapia is often called the "Aquatic chicken"

Due to its mild flavour, low cost, and ability to be farmed easily, tilapia is sometimes referred to as the "aquatic chicken." It’s one of the most widely consumed types of fish in the world, thanks to its versatility in recipes.