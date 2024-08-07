ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

5 things every firstborn wishes for

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Being the firstborn comes with its own set of unique challenges and expectations. Often, firstborns find themselves navigating roles and responsibilities that younger siblings might not fully understand. Here are some common wishes that many firstborns have had:

firstborn- The Standard
firstborn- The Standard

Recommended articles

  • Firstborns often wish they had older siblings to look up to and learn from. Having an older sibling would mean having someone to guide them through life's challenges and share the burden of being the first to experience everything.
  • Firstborns frequently find themselves in a position where they are expected to support their younger siblings. They often wish they received the same level of support and encouragement that they are expected to provide, creating a more balanced and nurturing environment.
ADVERTISEMENT
wishing for equal support [GhettosForgotten]
wishing for equal support [GhettosForgotten] Pulse Nigeria
  • The pressure to be a role model can be overwhelming. Firstborns often wish they weren't constantly expected to set an example for their younger siblings, allowing them to make their own mistakes and learn at their own pace without added scrutiny.
  • Firstborns often carry a significant load of responsibilities, from household chores to looking after younger siblings. They frequently wish for a lighter burden, allowing them more freedom to explore their interests and enjoy their childhood without the constant weight of duties.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Many firstborns take on a quasi-parental role, helping to care for and discipline their younger siblings. They often wish they weren't placed in this position and could instead enjoy their childhood without the added responsibilities of an assistant parent.
Wishing they weren't assistant parents [Parents]
Wishing they weren't assistant parents [Parents] Pulse Nigeria

The role of a firstborn is often fraught with expectations and responsibilities that can be overwhelming. Many firstborns wish for the guidance of older siblings, equal support, relief from the pressure of being a role model, and the freedom from acting as assistant parents.

Recognising these wishes can help parents create a more supportive and balanced environment for all their children.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to ease body pain after a workout [RollingOut]

5 ways to ease body pain after a workout

What happens when you stop wearing a bra? [araamuholidays.com]

Here’s what happens when you stop wearing a bra

Foods that are actually dangerous for you

10 common foods that are actually dangerous for you

These pillow stains may be harmful [Shutterstock]

These yellow stains on your pillow can be unhealthy, here's how to get rid of them