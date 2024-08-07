5 things every firstborn wishes for

Firstborns often wish they had older siblings to look up to and learn from. Having an older sibling would mean having someone to guide them through life's challenges and share the burden of being the first to experience everything.

Wishing for equal support

Firstborns frequently find themselves in a position where they are expected to support their younger siblings. They often wish they received the same level of support and encouragement that they are expected to provide, creating a more balanced and nurturing environment.

Wishing they weren't expected to be role models

The pressure to be a role model can be overwhelming. Firstborns often wish they weren't constantly expected to set an example for their younger siblings, allowing them to make their own mistakes and learn at their own pace without added scrutiny.

Wishing they didn't have so many responsibilities

Firstborns often carry a significant load of responsibilities, from household chores to looking after younger siblings. They frequently wish for a lighter burden, allowing them more freedom to explore their interests and enjoy their childhood without the constant weight of duties.

Wishing they weren't made assistant parents

Many firstborns take on a quasi-parental role, helping to care for and discipline their younger siblings. They often wish they weren't placed in this position and could instead enjoy their childhood without the added responsibilities of an assistant parent.

The role of a firstborn is often fraught with expectations and responsibilities that can be overwhelming. Many firstborns wish for the guidance of older siblings, equal support, relief from the pressure of being a role model, and the freedom from acting as assistant parents.