5 struggles only first-born children can relate to

Anna Ajayi

There are some challenges that only a firstborn child can understand.

There are some sruggles only first-born children can relate to [TheStandard]
Being the firstborn child comes with a lot of blessings. You get to pave the way for your younger siblings, you're often seen as the responsible one, and sometimes you even get away with things your siblings wouldn't!

But let's be honest, there are some struggles that only the firstborn child can truly understand. This isn't about complaining but recognising the unique experiences that come with being the firstborn in a family.

Your parents expect you to be on your best behaviour [NairobiNews]
Remember all those times your parents would say, "You're the older one, set a good example for your siblings"? The pressure to be perfect can be real! You might feel like you constantly have to be on your best behaviour, even when you make mistakes. It's like your parents expect you to be some kind of super-achiever all the time, which can be stressful.

Those late nights you used to enjoy suddenly become a curfew when your younger siblings start staying out past dark. The freedom you once had seems to shrink as your parents get stricter with your younger siblings. It can feel frustrating and unfair like the rules are constantly changing based on who they apply to.

From a leaky tap to a broken toy, you somehow become the unofficial repair person of the house. This "firstborn duty" can feel never-ending, especially if your siblings seem to break things more often than they say "please" and "thank you."

Remember that time you had to give up your room for your new baby brother or sister?

You have to constantly sacrifice your own needs for your sibling [TheStandard]
Having your space invaded and having to share your belongings can be tough. It can feel like you're constantly sacrificing your own needs to accommodate the needs of your siblings.

Sometimes, being the firstborn can feel like being a parent to your younger siblings. You might find yourself reminding them to do their chores, helping them with homework, or even breaking up arguments. It can be confusing and frustrating when the lines between sibling and parent become blurry.

You can feel like being a parent to your younger siblings [HerViewFromHome]
Being the firstborn child is a unique experience with its own set of challenges. But, it also comes with great rewards. You learn responsibility, leadership, and patience at a young age. You get to witness your siblings grow and develop, and you create a special bond with them that can last a lifetime.

