5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

Anna Ajayi

Pineapple has a sweet flavour, but that can quickly turn bitter when water is taken immediately after.

Pineapples are nutritious, but have their side effects [EverydayHealth]
They have anti-inflammatory properties that aid digestion and are naturally low in fat and calories.

Unfortunately, despite the health benefits, some people have reported to have experienced side effects from pineapples.

Here's what you should be aware of when enjoying this fruit:

Pineapple allergies can cause symptoms like itching, swelling, and even breathing difficulties. If you suspect an allergy, consult a doctor.

Bromelain, a type of enzyme found in pineapple juice, may be beneficial, but can also cause some discomfort, especially when taken in large quantities. Diarrhea, nausea, and skin rash are also potential side effects.

Bromelain can affect blood thinners—an anticoagulant and antiplatelet drugs taken to reduce the risk of heart attacks and help keep blood clots from forming—potentially increasing the risk of bleeding. If you’re on blood thinners, talk to your doctor before eating pineapples.

Pineapples are naturally acidic, which can worsen heartburn or reflux in people with existing digestive issues. Instead, opt for smaller portions or alternative fruits if you feel any discomfort.

Although lower in sugar than many other fruits, pineapples still contain natural sugars. Those managing diabetes or pre-diabetes should be mindful of their intake.

To enjoy pineapples safely, pick ripe pineapples, which are golden-yellow, to avoid stomach upset. Eat small amounts, to lower the chance of side effects. Most importantly, pay attention to how you feel. If pineapple makes you uncomfortable, don’t eat it.

