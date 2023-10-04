7 possible places to find love in Accra

Another reason you may find it difficult to find love in Accra is that everyone is moving with a plan.

You may end up becoming someone’s backup plan without even knowing it.

Although it’s hard to find genuine love in this part of the town it doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

If you’re looking to find genuine love and affection here are some possible places to look.

1. School/University: If you are still in university, immerse yourself in campus life.

Many couples meet during their college years, and relationships tend to work well, especially if there's a connection and shared experiences.

2. Weddings: Don't rush home after a wedding ceremony. Stay for the reception, be sociable, smile at strangers, and be approachable.

Social events like weddings can be great places to make new friends and potentially find a romantic partner.

3. Funerals: Surprisingly, many couples in Ghana meet at funerals.

While there's no scientific explanation for this, relationships that start at funerals often lead to lasting commitments.

4. Church/place of worship: Meeting someone at a church or place of worship can be a good option.

However, be aware that these relationships may come with some challenges, such as church members' opinions and intrusions.

5. Trotro: We don’t talk about this enough but Trotro is one cool place to meet the partner of your dreams.

You may want a man who has a car or a woman who is a ‘Dbee’(rich kid) but the chances of you bumping into such people are very low.

A man who already has a car and a place of his own is likely to have a woman in his life and your chances of meeting a ‘Dbee’ woman who isn’t engaged is low.

6. Marketplaces (e.g., Kantamanto): Some couples have successfully met in marketplaces, like Kantamanto.

These places often attract down-to-earth people who are easy to connect with.

7. Workplace: Finding love at your workplace is quite common. Since you interact with your colleagues regularly, it's natural to build connections.

Workplace relationships have around a 60% chance of leading to marriage.