ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

Anna Ajayi

Tea tree oil is a clear, liquid oil with a strong, medicinal smell.

Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits [Health]
Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits [Health]

Tea tree oil comes from the leaves of a Melaleuca alternifolia plant, native to Australia. It has been used for centuries by Aboriginal Australians for its medicinal properties.

Recommended articles

Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits, including its ability to fight bacteria, fungi, and viruses. It is also a popular natural remedy for a variety of skin conditions.

Tea tree oil is a clear, liquid oil with a strong, medicinal smell. It is extracted from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant through a process called steam distillation. Tea tree oil is a popular ingredient in many natural cleaning products and cosmetics.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tea tree oil [IndiaMART]
Tea tree oil [IndiaMART] Pulse Nigeria

Tea tree oil has a wide range of benefits, including:

Tea tree oil is widely known for its ability to fight acne. Thanks to its natural antibacterial properties, it can help kill the bacteria that cause pimples and breakouts. Applying a small amount of diluted tea tree oil to acne-prone skin can reduce redness, swelling, and inflammation, making your skin look clearer and healthier. It's a gentle option that’s much kinder to your skin than many harsh chemical treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: The Best Way To Use Tea Tree Oil For Acne

If you ever get a cut, scrape, or minor wound, tea tree oil can help speed up the healing process. Its antiseptic properties help prevent infections, making it a great natural alternative to over-the-counter antiseptics. Just apply a few drops of diluted tea tree oil to the affected area to clean and protect the wound from bacteria.

Tea tree oil soothes skin irritations [Medium]
Tea tree oil soothes skin irritations [Medium] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Tea tree oil can also be used to soothe various skin irritations, such as insect bites, rashes, and eczema. It reduces itching and redness, providing quick relief from discomfort. Whether you’re dealing with a mosquito bite or an itchy rash, tea tree oil can calm your skin and help it heal faster.

Tea tree oil can treat dandruff [Parents]
Tea tree oil can treat dandruff [Parents] Pulse Nigeria

Dandruff can be an annoying and embarrassing problem, but tea tree oil might be the solution you’ve been looking for. When added to your shampoo, it helps reduce the amount of dandruff on your scalp by controlling the fungus that causes it. This natural treatment can leave your hair feeling fresh and flake-free, boosting your confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tea tree oil can be used as a natural insect repellent. It is effective against mosquitoes, flies, and other insects.

Beyond personal care, tea tree oil can also be used around the house as a natural cleaner. Its antimicrobial properties make it effective against germs and bacteria, making your home a safer and cleaner place. You can add a few drops to water to create a powerful cleaning solution for surfaces, floors, and even laundry.

Tea tree oil is a potent oil and should always be diluted before use. A good rule of thumb is to mix 1 part tea tree oil with 10 parts carrier oil, such as coconut oil or jojoba oil. Once diluted, tea tree oil can be applied topically to the skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tea tree oil is generally safe for most people when used topically. However, it can cause skin irritation in some people. It is important to do a patch test before using tea tree oil on a large area of skin.

Do a patch test before using tea tree oil on a large area of skin [ErboristeriaComo]
Do a patch test before using tea tree oil on a large area of skin [ErboristeriaComo] Pulse Nigeria

To do a patch test, apply a small amount of diluted tea tree oil to the inner forearm and wait 24 hours. If there is no redness or irritation, it is safe to use tea tree oil on other areas of the skin.

N.B: Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid using tea tree oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Opening a beer with a belt- {Man Made DIY}

7 other ways to open a bottle if you don't have an opener

The right time to leave

Dear men, if you find yourself begging for these 4 things, it's time to leave

How to handle black tax [Shuttershock]

How to build wealth while sending black tax to your family

These are some of the most crowded places in the world [PremiumTimesNigeria]

10 most crowded places in the world