10 technical skills that could make you your own boss in Ghana

Choosing the path of entrepreneurship is without a doubt riskier. You have to take the time to discover your strengths, focus on building them, and get into a business that allows you to leverage your top skills.

However, once you're reaping the lifestyle benefits of being your own boss and making significantly more money than you ever could at your day job, the hard work will all have been worth it.

In reality, you'll learn best by doing. But it's still understandable if you're nervous about putting your life and income on the line for a brand new business venture.

You're probably a little unsure about exactly what business you, as a beginner, can start and be your own boss, below are some to explore:

Cooking

If you have a passion for cooking, improving your skills can pave the way for starting a cooking or catering business.

This career is in high demand. Plus, for the most part, you’ll be able to work remotely, performing your responsibilities from wherever you choose.

There are plenty of niches, from weddings to parties, fast food joints or even restaurants, in which you can specialize.

Photography/ Videography

Everybody with a smartphone can take a picture but as a hustler, you can take it a bit further and make cash from it.

If you are very good at taking pictures or videos, learn the skill, and be a professional. Every business or event needs to have a strong media presence these days, so if you’re skilled at filming, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, you can build a thriving business in this world.

Tailoring/designing

Tailoring or fashion de is one business that has been generating profit for a very long time now. And this is because, irrespective of circumstances, people will always cloth themselves. Hence, it is important to turn your keen aesthetic and sense of style into a satisfying career.

One of the fastest ways to get customers is through word of mouth, tell your friends, family, neighbours, church members etc.

Also, create social media pages posting your works for more exposure.

Driving

One way to be your own boss is by learning the skill of driving. Driving a commercial vehicle requires training and a commercial driving license. Opportunities include driving as a taxi driver, or signing on to the driving apps (for a company like Uber, Bolt, etc) or becoming a delivery person. You can also acquire a license to open a driving school where you can teach others.

Carpentry and basic construction skills

If you have a construction background, learning specific carpentry skills can help you get into home remodelling or handyman work. Learn about bathroom and kitchen remodelling, flooring and other in-demand carpentry skills.

If you have expertise in your industry, organizations will be eager to engage your services as a consultant.

Welding

Welders work in the construction, infrastructure, transportation and marine industries. Becoming a welder doesn’t require university or college training, but you’ll have to attend a welding or vocational school.

Having a good foundation of welding skills will prove to be beneficial in upcoming years. Welding skills can prove to be useful in a number of other careers, such as: Jewelers and precious stone metal works, Machinists and tool makers, Assemblers and fabricators, Plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters, Sheet metal workers, Stained glass workers, Automotive collision repair specialists, amongst others.

Cosmetology and Hairstyling

If you’re thinking about a career in cosmetology, a beauty program will prepare you to work in salons and barbershops. Program lengths vary but typically will take less than a year to complete.

Electrician Skills

Electricians are responsible for installing and maintaining electrical systems. You can complete a career training program in about a year at a vocational school or receive on-the-job training. If you continue your education, you can become a state-licensed or become a licensed journeyman electrician.

Interior Design

An interior design education lets you work from home as your own boss or find work with architects, hotels, home builders and home staging companies. You’ll learn about interior style, space planning, colour and design. As an interior designer, you can turn people’s houses into their dream homes. You can also work with real estate agents and brokers to stage properties they’re trying to sell and entice prospective buyers.

Event planning

As an event planner, you’re tasked with coordinating events such as weddings from start to finish. You must be well-organized, creative and able to network in order to be successful because you’ll handle everything from finding the right location to hiring caterers. This requires some vocational skills in an institution.