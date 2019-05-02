Eating a balanced diet containing certain ingredients with antibacterial properties can protect you from diseases. Do natural antibiotics really work? Yes, these ingredients tried and tested by our forefathers and passed onto our mothers.

Add these ingredients to your diet and save money on medical bills.

Garlic is the powerhouse of flavour but most people avoid adding it to their meals because of its pungent smell. However, the strong-smelling seasoning can be used as a broad spectrum, a herbal antibiotic. Garlic contains allicin, a volatile oil that also gives the herb its pungent flavour and also kills a wide range of bacteria.

For antibiotic uses, chew on a raw, peeled clove of garlic. The allicin will be absorbed directly into your bloodstream by your tongue and cheeks. If the taste is too strong you can chop a clove into smaller pieces and swallow these as you would tablets. Take 3 to 5 cloves a day.

Honey

The antiseptic uses of honey date back to years ago when the ancient Egyptians used honey for dressing wounds. Today, more and more families are using honey different purposes, calling it one of nature's best all-around remedies.

Although there is no scientific research to support the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory uses of honey, it can be used to heal wounds and to a lesser extent cough suppression.

Ginger

Local drink, sobolo is a gradually becoming a popular drink at events probably due to its ginger content due to its numerous health benefits.

Ginger has a warming and invigorating effect on the body. It can boost poor circulation, particularly in the hands and feet. Ginger can relieve the pain of arthritis and rheumatic joints, as well as sports-related muscle injuries.