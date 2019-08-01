An ingrown toenail happens when the corner or edge of your toenail curves and grows into the surrounding skin.

The condition is usually called by toenail trauma, such as stubbing your toe

wearing shoes that are too tight

cutting toenails too short

cutting toenails at an angle

The incised area becomes red, painful, and vulnerable to infection. It is very necessary to treat it before visiting the hospital for surgical procedure.

Soak in warm, soapy water

Soak your foot t in a warm, soapy water three times a day for up to 20 minutes to reduce the swelling and ease the pain. Adding Epsom salts to the water may bring additional relief.

Soak in apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and pain-relieving abilities, which makes it the best solution for treating ingrown toenails. Add 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar to a basin containing warm water. Soak the affected foot for up to 20 minutes daily. Dry your foot thoroughly after soaking.

Apply antibiotic ointment

Apply the ointment to the affected toenail following the manufacturer’s instructions, usually up to three times daily. These ointments include Neosporin, Polysporin, and Bactroban. Be sure to bandage the toenail after application.

Try a toe brace

Toe braces are usually made of thin, adhesive, composite material and are glued to the top of your toe. They’re meant to help shield your skin from a sharp, ingrown nail and lift the nail edges as your nail grows. Toe braces are available online and in some pharmacies.