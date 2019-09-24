Incorporate asparagus in your diet for a healthy skin and bones.

Improves urinary tract health

Asparagus is good for the urinary tract health means the health of the bladder, kidneys, and the urethra.

It has antibacterial properties, that inhibits the growth of bacteria that might cause an infection.

The vegetable works as a natural diuretic, which is why it is used along with other fluids in ‘irrigation therapy’. This therapy increases urine output and treats different urinary tract infections.

Fights inflammation

The high levels of antioxidants in the vegetable make it a power food to fight inflammation. Asparagus also contains substances that ease the kind of inflammation that might lead to heart disease

Boosts brain health

Asparagus is a good source of vitamins E and C, and as per studies, the two nutrients make for a powerful combination to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Asparagus has been found to prevent cognitive impairment and cognitive decline in the elderly.

This green vegetable has also been found to aid depression treatment. The folate in this veggie may be able to lift your spirits and help treat irritability. Studies have established a link between low folate levels and depression.

Improves bone health

Low levels of vitamin K have always been linked to bone fractures. And by the way, asparagus is replete with this nutrient – one cup of asparagus gives you over half of the daily recommended intake of vitamin K.

Adequate intake of vitamin K also enhances calcium absorption. It also reduces the amount of calcium excreted in the urine, ultimately contributing to bone health and decreasing the risk of diseases like osteoporosis. Vitamin K also regulates bone mineralization and helps maintain bone density.

Boost fertility

Asparagus is also known to boost fertility, thanks to the glutathione the vegetable contains, which improves egg quality. And the folate also has an important role to play in fertility. This nutrient aids the proper development of the fetus and cuts the risk of birth defects.