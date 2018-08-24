5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

Simple home remedies you can use for soft and pink lips.
Soak rose petals in clean water for 3o minutes and mash it to form a paste. Add a few drops of glycerin, a teaspoon of honey and mix well.
Dab the paste on your lips as well then wait just fifteen minutes before smoothly massaging it off applying milk. This remedy can bring about wonderful results.
READ ALSO: Papaya face masks recipes to fight signs of aging
Lemon is notably known for removing stains and keeping our utensils cleans. Due to its bleaching properties, you can use for pink lips, just cut a thin slice from the lemon, sprinkling a bit of sugar on top and rub your lips with this combination on a regular basis.
Sugar works to exfoliate lifeless skin cells. Combine an equal amount of sugar, honey, and almond oil. Use this to your lips, massaging it in for ten minutes.
READ ALSO: 4 reasons why every man should own coconut oil
After brushing your teeth, use your toothbrush to scrub your lips to eliminate the chapped, dry skin that forms around your lips, making them look fresher.