5 reasons why cashew nuts is good for you


Eating cashew nuts is very beneficial for our heart and keep our cardiovascular system healthy because of the presence of a good number of healthy dietary fats in it.

  • Published:
  • Prevents Blood Disease

Cashew nuts are rich in copper, which plays an important role in the elimination of free radicals from the body. Copper deficiency can lead to iron deficiencies such as anemia.

  • Good for the Skin

Regular consumption of cashew nuts is good for the skin. Cashew nut oil is rich in selenium, zinc, magnesium, iron and phosphorous. Also, they are great sources of phytochemicals, proteins, and antioxidants.

  • Reduces the risk of anemia

Cashew nuts have a high level of the dietary iron which helps to reduce the risk of anemia. Iron deficiency can cause many health problems like body fatigue, anemia and increased risk of getting ill and suffering from infections.

  • Maintains oral health and keep our bones stronger

For healthy bones and teeth, add cashew nuts to your diet because it contains phosphorus that aids in the synthesis of protein, proper absorption of fats and carbohydrates, and maintains overall cellular health. Phosphorus is also effective in keeping our kidneys healthy, improves brain function and maintains hormonal balance.

  • Promotes weight loss

Even though cashew nuts are considered as fats, it contains good cholesterol that helps you to reduce weight.

Moreover, nuts like cashews are “packed with Omega 3 fatty acids that contribute to giving a boost to the metabolic process to burn excess fats.

