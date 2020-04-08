Trying to ensure your makeup looks like it did when you first applied it is an art form and one that we have researched.

If you need your festival makeup to get through the dancing, or you have a long event on that night or you just need it to make it through the day, then these are the things you are not doing right:

Using the wrong kind of foundation

A foundation that breaks down on your skin by mid-afternoon is not the right one for you.

If you have oily skin, look out for water-based or oil-free formulas.

Not using a primer

Finding the best primer is very important if you want your makeup to last all day. It should be used almost every time you do makeup because it helps your foundation last longer. Always use a primer and use the one that is good for you.

Not using a powder

There are no two ways about it, if you want your foundation to last, you have to set it with a powder. Any liquid makeup has to be set, or it will just wear off.

Not using a setting spray

Setting sprays might seem a bit gimmicky but like primers, they work.

It's not necessarily a step to do every day, but if your makeup is going to be on your face the whole day, always finish it with the spray.

Using too many products

It is not advisable to use too many products on your face.

For instance, if you're applying moisturiser and foundation within 5 minutes in the morning, your makeup is going to slip right off. Anytime you apply moisturiser in the morning you need to give it time to sink in before you apply your makeup.

Just apply fewer products on your face and you will look good.

Always touching your face

The warmth of your hands, combined with the constant touching, breaks down your makeup.

Not only that but it also spreads germs and can worsen acne, so always keep your hands away from your face.