Products available in the market contain chemicals that do more harm than good in the long run.

Here are some beauty tips to try at home:

Diet

Diet plays a very important part in the overall health of our hair just like skin. Here are a few additions to your diet as per your hair type that will help you add some glory to your crowning glory.

Normal Hair: Fish, chicken, dals, sprouts. Dry Hair: Raw vegetables, pulses, brown rice, bananas, nuts, vitamin E capsules. Oily Hair: Green leafy vegetables, salads, fresh fruits, yoghurt.

Honey and Olive oil (For damaged hair)

Sun’s rays can be really harmful to your hair and can damage it badly. To get rid of this problem, try honey and olive oil. Olive oil conditions with honey have both anti-bacterial and conditioning properties.

Method: Massage 1/2 cup honey and 2 tbsp olive oil into clean damp hair. Rinse off after 20 minutes.

Brown Sugar (For dandruff)

One of the most common hair problems is dandruff.

Method: Treat it effectively at home by mixing 2 parts of brown sugar to 1 part of your hair conditioner and lightly rub it on your scalp. Rinse off thoroughly.

Aloe Vera (For hair fall)

Hair fall is an ever-existent problem in our lives. And it constantly captures our attention! We are unable to think of anything. Aloe Vera is perfect for healing the scalp and bringing the pH balance to normal. It also has cleansing properties that clean the pores out.

Method: Blend aloe vera gel with 1/2 tsp. lemon juice. Add 2tbsp. coconut oil.

Mix it and apply it to your scalp and hair. Wash your hair as usual after 20 min.

Lemon juice and olive oil (For itchy scalp)

An itchy scalp can be a result of poor diet, stress or climate. Treat it with a mixture of 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice, olive oil and water.

The lemon juice helps remove dry flakes of skin while the olive oil moisturizes the scalp.

Method: Massage your scalp with this mixture and allow it to rest for 20 minutes. Wash off as usual.