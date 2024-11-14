7 common mistakes people make when applying skincare products

Does this sound familiar? The truth is, it’s not just about what products you use, but how you use them. Small mistakes in your skincare routine can stop your products from working their best or even harm your skin.

If you’ve ever felt frustrated with your skincare results, you’re not alone. Many people unknowingly make the same simple mistakes over and over. Let’s walk you through the most common skincare application errors and give you tips to avoid them.

1. Skipping the patch test

One of the biggest mistakes is skipping a patch test before trying a new product. Not all skincare products are made for everyone, and your skin might react badly. Always test a small amount on your wrist or jawline and wait 24 hours before using it on your entire face.

2. Using too much product

When it comes to skincare, more isn’t always better. Using too much can overwhelm your skin and waste expensive products.

A pea-sized amount of serum or moisturiser is usually enough for your whole face. Follow the instructions on the label for the best results.

3. Applying products in the wrong order

The order in which you apply your skincare products matters. For example, serums should come before moisturisers, and sunscreen should always be the last step in your morning routine. A good rule of thumb is to apply products from the thinnest to the thickest consistency.

4. Rubbing too hard

Scrubbing your face harshly, especially with a towel or exfoliator, can damage your skin. Always use gentle motions when applying products. Pat your face dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing, and massage creams lightly into your skin.

5. Forgetting sunscreen

Skipping sunscreen is one of the most common skincare mistakes. Even on cloudy days or indoors, harmful UV rays can damage your skin. Make sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher a daily habit—it’s your best defence against ageing and skin damage.

6. Not waiting between steps

Another mistake is rushing through your routine. If you layer products too quickly, they might not absorb properly. Give each product a minute or two to sink into your skin before moving to the next step.

7. Ignoring your neck and hands

Many people focus only on their face and forget their neck and hands. These areas also show signs of ageing and need care too. Apply your skincare products, including sunscreen, to your neck and hands to keep them healthy and youthful.

Your skincare routine doesn’t need to be complicated, but it should be thoughtful. Avoiding these common mistakes can make a big difference in how your skin looks and feels. Consistency and gentle care are key to achieving the healthy, glowing skin you deserve.