While the idea of creating your own skincare products using ingredients from your kitchen may seem appealing, not all natural ingredients are safe or effective for your skin. In fact, some can cause more harm than good.

5 common DIY skincare ingredients to avoid

Here are some common DIY skincare ingredients you should avoid:

1. Lemon juice

Lemon juice is often touted as a natural remedy for brightening the skin and reducing dark spots due to its high vitamin C content. However, the highly acidic nature of lemon juice can lead to severe irritation, dryness, and even chemical burns, especially when exposed to sunlight.

The pH level of lemon juice is around 2, which is far too acidic for the skin's natural barrier, which has a pH level of about 4.5 to 5.5. Using lemon juice on your skin can disrupt this barrier, leading to redness, irritation, and an increased risk of sunburn.

If you're looking for a safe way to brighten your skin, opt for a vitamin C serum formulated specifically for the skin, which has a more controlled pH level and is less likely to cause irritation.

2. Baking soda

Baking soda is often recommended in DIY exfoliants and masks due to its ability to remove dead skin cells and cleanse the skin. However, baking soda has a pH level of around 9, which is far too alkaline for your skin.

Regular use can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness, irritation, and even acne. The skin's natural barrier is slightly acidic for a reason; it helps protect against harmful bacteria and maintains moisture. Disrupting this balance with baking soda can lead to a weakened skin barrier, making your skin more susceptible to infections and other issues.

For a safer exfoliation option, consider using a gentle exfoliant that is specifically designed for facial use and is pH-balanced to match your skin.

3. Toothpaste

Toothpaste is sometimes used as a spot treatment for pimples, with the idea that its drying properties will help to shrink the blemish.

However, toothpaste contains a variety of ingredients, such as baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, and menthol, that can be far too harsh for the delicate skin on your face. These ingredients can cause irritation, redness, and even chemical burns, especially if left on the skin for too long.

Instead of toothpaste, use a spot treatment with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, which are proven to treat acne without causing unnecessary damage to your skin.

4. Sugar

Sugar is a common ingredient in DIY scrubs, praised for its exfoliating properties. However, the large, coarse granules of sugar can be too harsh for facial skin, causing micro-tears and irritation.

While sugar may work as a body scrub, where the skin is thicker, it's best avoided on the face, where the skin is more delicate. Micro-tears can lead to increased sensitivity, redness, and even breakouts as the skin’s barrier is compromised.

For facial exfoliation, consider using a product with gentle, rounded exfoliating beads or a chemical exfoliant like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), which dissolve dead skin cells without causing physical damage.

5. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is often hailed as a miracle moisturiser in DIY skincare recipes, but it’s important to note that it’s highly comedogenic, meaning it can clog pores. While it may be beneficial for dry areas of the body, using coconut oil on the face, especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin, can lead to breakouts and congestion.

The heavy nature of coconut oil makes it difficult for the skin to absorb, leading to an oily residue that can trap dirt and bacteria.

Instead of coconut oil, opt for non-comedogenic oils like argan oil or jojoba oil, which provide moisture without clogging pores.

While the idea of creating your own skincare products using natural ingredients can be appealing, it's essential to be aware of the potential risks. Not all natural ingredients are safe for your skin, and some can cause more harm than good.

Instead of relying on DIY recipes, it's often safer to use products that are specifically formulated for your skin type and concerns.