Does penis size really matter? Here are all the facts and misconceptions

A bigger penis in no way means a bigger orgasm.

A more modestly sized individual who knows how to use their penis well can help their sexual partner achieve a better orgasm than someone with a penis porn star would envy.

Don’t get caught up in specific measurements or making comparisons — which are likely to create anxiety that will interfere with bedroom performance and pleasure. Plus, it’s not just size. Shape is just as important to figure out which sex positions will curl your toes, which ones might be painful for your sexual partner, and how much manual or clitoral stimulation your partner will need.

Certain positions and skills will make sex mind-blowing for you and your partner, no matter how hung or bendy your member is.

When is penis size too small?

According to a study, the erect penis size of most men — 68 percent — is between 4.6 and 6 inches long. About 16 percent of men have an erect penis size longer than 6.1 inches, and of those only 2.5 percent are over 6.9 inches. About 16 percent of men have an erect penis size that’s shorter than 4.5 inches, with only 2.5 percent of those under 3.7 inches.

Micropenis and buried penis

Some people are born with micropenis, when a penis is unusually small, usually due to hormonal or genetic factors. A micropenis fulfils the same functions as an average-sized penis, but people may feel dissatisfied with its appearance. Hormonal treatment or surgery can increase its size if a person wishes.

Sometimes, an average-sized penis may appear small due because there is additional skin around it. People may refer to this as a buried penis, and surgery can resolve it.

What really matters?

Penis size is not the final determining factor in a man’s ability to satisfy a woman or enjoy sex.

The two of the most sexually sensitive areas for a woman, the clitoris and the G-spot, are both easily reached and aroused. "The G-spot is only one-third up inside the vaginal barrel. For women who tend to be G-spot oriented, a small or short penis can do the job, and the G-spot can produce ecstatic pleasure.