First Lady open’s hostel for children with cancer (Photos)

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 52-bed hostel facility for child cancer patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The facility called the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Sunshine House will be a safe haven for all children who may be required to receive cancer treatment at Korle-Bu.

Ghana Association of Parents Against Childhood Cancer collaborated with the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation to build the hostel.

Their aim is to provide affordable accommodation for child cancer patients and guardians who go to Korle Bu for diagnoses and treatment.

The hostel would be equipped with playing grounds, pantry, kitchen, washing machines and many others.

The child cancer hostel will also reduce the travel hours and cost as well as its associated risks as many of the child cancer patients travel from afar to attend sessions at Korle-Bu.

