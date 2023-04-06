For couples: Here are simple signs to tell if your partner has STD

If you’re sexually active, you may be at risk, even if you believe you’re in a monogamous relationship.

Here are some signs to spot if your partner has STIs:

Displays any of these symptoms

There are several known types of sexually transmitted diseases, and each comes with its own symptom profile. Some symptoms, however, appear in some combination across several of the most common STDs, including:

Unusual discharge from the penis or vagina

Sores or warts on the genital area

Painful or frequent urination

Itching and redness in the genital area

Blisters or sores in or around the mouth

Abnormal vaginal odour

Anal itching, soreness, or bleeding

If your partner displays any of these symptoms, it’s time both of you get tested. While it’s possible that one or more of these symptoms may not be STD-related, an STD is a likely cause. And either way, they should still be checked out by a medical professional.

Withdrawal from sexual affection

may not feel like engaging in sex or sexual activity, even with a partner we love. When your partner suddenly deviates from your relationship’s typical sexual pattern or withdraws from sex completely, however, it could be a sign to watch out for.

This may indicate your partner is trying to hide symptoms from you. Some STD symptoms, including several associated with gonorrhoea or chlamydia, are visible in the genital area, so withdrawing from sex could be an attempt to prevent you from seeing these symptoms firsthand.

There may not be any signs at all

Some STDs can be present with absolutely no signs at all. Your partner could have an STD and genuinely not even know it. If that’s the case, then there are no symptoms or behaviour changes to necessarily watch out for.