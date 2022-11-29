For Ladies: 7 must-do things before you put on makeup

Piling on makeup on your face that hasn’t been properly prepped up can be a very bad idea. So, you need to prepare it first before applying any kind of makeup.

If you skip out on your skincare routine before applying makeup, it might result in uneven, patchy coverage of skin that wears off way too soon.

A well-prepped skin before applying makeup not only makes the skin more smooth for the application of foundation but also helps the makeup to stay much longer than usual.

Here are 7 ground rules that you must abide by before putting on make-up:

Cleanse your face

The first step in any skincare routine and before applying any kind of makeup should be cleansing. This is to remove all the dirt, oil, and impurities from the surface of the skin. So, always wash your face with lukewarm water. Use a soft and mild cleanser, according to your skin type. This will further help to make the skin smoother. This also ensures that the makeup can glide in evenly, and stays put throughout the day.

Rub ice on your face

Rubbing ice on the skin has several benefits, especially when used as a prep step for applying makeup. Once you’re done washing your face, make sure to gently rub ice cubes on the face. Rubbing ice helps to improve blood circulation in the skin, making your skin radiant. It will also soothe tired eyes and help to shrink the pores of your skin. It works on all skin types and creates a smoother canvas for the foundation.

Apply a toner

Toner can help to remove any remaining impurities from the surface of the skin. It can seal the pores and helps to hydrate the skin. Always use a non-drying, alcohol-free toner that helps to refresh and soften the skin. Rub the saturated cotton pad gently over the face, then wait a few seconds until the toner has nearly dried before moving on to the next step.

Apply an eye cream

This step comes even before using a moisturiser. Much like serums, an eye cream is expected to be thin. It helps to moisturize and even out the skin tone around the eyes. The area around the skin is so fragile and thin, so always make sure that you put an eye cream correctly to even out the uneven skin tone.

Using a hydrating cream or moisturiser

The next step to hydrate the skin is with a good moisturiser. A moisturizer helps to brighten and soften the skin, making the foundation and concealer application easier. It also helps the makeup stay longer. Make sure to use a moisturizer that suits your skin type, and offers all-day hydration. Always press the moisturizer onto the skin, instead of rubbing it in. This will allow it to properly seep into the skin and stimulate the skin cells.

Use a primer

One of the most important steps before applying makeup is to use a primer. Primers help to smoothen out the skin by filling in any creases or large pores. It reduces the appearance of any kind of blemishes, adding an extra layer of moisture to the skin. It acts as a protective barrier that prevents the moisturizer and skin oil balance from mixing with the makeup. It will control the oil quotient on the skin and will allow the makeup to look better and stay on for a longer period.

Lip balm