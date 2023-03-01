For men: How to produce healthy sperm for baby making

Lifestyle can play a big part in sperm quality. It won’t surprise anyone to know that drugs, alcohol, smoking and stress can all have an adverse effect on male fertility.

You can take simple steps to increase your chances of producing healthy sperm including:

Eat healthy, nutrient-packed foods

Men need fertility-boosting foods too. Research shows that dads-to-be need lots of vitamins C and E, zinc and folic acid, found mainly in natural foods like veggies, fruits, whole grains and lean protein.

Antioxidant-rich foods, like walnuts (and, again, fruits and veggies), have also been shown to boost sperm quality.

Reduce stress

Stress can interfere with the production of sperm (not to mention make sex a lot less fun — or nonexistent).

For men, it is important to get enough sleep and regular exercise. Try some relaxation exercises like meditation or deep breathing or get a massage.

Have frequent sex

If you want to have a baby, you need to have sex around the time of ovulation. But having frequent sex also can boost fertility.

Research also has shown that short periods of abstinence could have the potential to benefit sperm health—whether you are trying to conceive naturally or will be providing a sperm sample for insemination.

To keep sperm in tip-top shape, try to have sex at least twice a week.

Maintain a healthy weight

One way to increase your fertility is to make sure that you are at a healthy weight for your body. Research has shown that being overweight or underweight can upset the body's balance of hormones, which can lead to lower sperm counts.

Limit alcohol intake

Too much alcohol can decrease your fertility. A study of people with alcohol use disorder found that only 12% of the men had completely normal sperm counts and health, compared to 37% of non-smokers and non-alcoholics.10