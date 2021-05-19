RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Former Presidents Kuffour, Mahama endorse Chelsea Tayui’s fight against the stigma of autism

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The two former presidents of Ghana, John Agyekum Kuffour and John Dramani Mahama have joined the young Ghanaian beauty queen, Chelsea Tayui, to initiate the fight against the stigma of autism.

Chelsea and former President Kuffour
Chelsea and former President Kuffour Pulse Ghana

According to the reigning Queen of Miss Universe Ghana, the new advocacy initiative called the ‘Leading voices for the voiceless is a platform to campaign and create Autism awareness as well as eradicating the stigma that people with autism go through in their locality.

Championing this advocacy initiative, the Queen earned two envious endorsements from the two past Ghanaian presidents, John Agyekum Kuffour and John Dramani Mahama will use their influential personalities to create awareness to eradicate this stigma.

Chelsea was thrilled by these collaborations, she said, “I’m beyond thrilled and excited to announce my collaboration with the former president of Ghana H.E John Agyekum Kufuor on my brand new Advocacy Initiative called “Leading Voices for the Voiceless. Thank you for hosting me in your home today! Together We Will Eradicate the Stigma of Autism.”

Chelsea and former President Kuffour
Chelsea and former President Kuffour Pulse Ghana

In another meeting with John Dramani Mahama, she expressed that, “progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. I am beyond grateful to announce the newest addition, Former President of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama to my advocacy and awareness campaign for Autism, Leading Voices for The Voiceless.”

Chelsea and former President Mahama
Chelsea and former President Mahama Pulse Ghana
Chelsea and former President Mahama
Chelsea and former President Mahama Pulse Ghana

Miss Universe-Ghana recently launched the Autism Awareness campaign to eradicate the stigma people living with autism go through.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

