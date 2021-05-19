Former Presidents Kuffour, Mahama endorse Chelsea Tayui’s fight against the stigma of autism

Championing this advocacy initiative, the Queen earned two envious endorsements from the two past Ghanaian presidents, John Agyekum Kuffour and John Dramani Mahama will use their influential personalities to create awareness to eradicate this stigma.

Chelsea was thrilled by these collaborations, she said, “I’m beyond thrilled and excited to announce my collaboration with the former president of Ghana H.E John Agyekum Kufuor on my brand new Advocacy Initiative called “Leading Voices for the Voiceless. Thank you for hosting me in your home today! Together We Will Eradicate the Stigma of Autism.”

Pulse Ghana

In another meeting with John Dramani Mahama, she expressed that, “progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. I am beyond grateful to announce the newest addition, Former President of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama to my advocacy and awareness campaign for Autism, Leading Voices for The Voiceless.”

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana