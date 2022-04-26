Green apples: The beauty benefits of this food is incredible

Apples are rich in antioxidants, vitamins like Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin K, fibre, minerals and a range of other important nutrients that are benefactors to your health and at the end of the day keep the doctor away from you.

An interesting fact about apples is, that they come in various colours. One of them is green.

Green apples are lower in sugar content. They, additionally, hold a lot of beauty and health benefits. Here's the list below:

Reduces skin cancer risk

Green apple carries Vitamin C which guards the cells against the dangerous radiations that can mangle the skin and cause skin cancer. As it provides nourishment to the skin, saving it from several diseases and issues like eczema and dark circles. Regular consumption of green apples can give you relief from an acne breakout.

Fights against ageing

The deoxidants present in green apples delay ageing and prevent your skin from premature ageing. Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and phenol strengthen your body to fight out wrinkles, fine lines and dark circles. The deoxidants curb skin damage and value the quality of the skin.

Good for hydration

Putting the juice on the skin can be moisturizing and hydrating. There are face masks and face washes that are made of apple juice that are good to serve the purpose. But enhance your skin from the inside out. Apart from the alien beauty products, eat green apples for better results.

Enhances hair growth

Loaded with an array of different ingredients, green apples strengthen your hair and enhance growth. Having an apple should be encouraged if you want long tresses. It can reduce your hair fall and give a thumbs up to the volume of your hair.

Dandruff control