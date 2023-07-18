HIBS Africa 2023: Africa’s biggest beauty trade show returns in September

Attention all vendors and sponsors: Secure your participation in HIBS Africa 2023 by signing up now. Limited slots are available until the end of July. Don't miss the opportunity to showcase your brand to a diverse and engaged audience.

For attendees, mark your calendars for the release of the event tickets at the end of July. Early birds will enjoy exclusive perks such as complimentary products and discounted prices during the show. Prepare to immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience of beauty, innovation, and inspiration.

HIBS Africa 2023 will open its doors from 11 am to 8 pm each day, allowing ample time for visitors to explore the exhibits, engage with industry experts, and discover the latest trends. The Accra International Conference Centre - The Grand Arena provides a world-class venue to host this prestigious event.

HIBS Africa 2023 is an unparalleled platform that unites global beauty trends with the rich cultural heritage of Africa. By empowering local and international brands alike, we aim to elevate beauty standards and celebrate the diversity of African beauty.

For more information and details, please visit HIBSAFRICA.COM or contact our dedicated team.

About HIBS Africa: