5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

From the texture of your ‘down there’ mucus getting stretchy to feeling more aroused than normal, your body knows how to give you hints. Oh, and don't be surprised if your sense of smell heightens too. These are just some signs that you’re brimming with fertility.

Women can have varying levels of fertility when compared to each other as every woman is different. So, the key to understanding what your body has to say is to simply listen. These are some signs that can clue you into your fertile time of the month:

Heightened sex drive

The most important clue your body is giving you to indicate this time is feelings of arousal. Chances are, the days you are most horny are your most fertile ones. As simple as that.

When you enter your fertile window, meaning the days when you’re most likely to conceive, your sexual desire rises due to a surge in hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. It’s normal to feel aroused during ovulation since that's when you're most likely to get pregnant. Not only will your sex drive heighten during this time, but your body will also undergo subtle changes that make you feel sexier and make your partner more drawn to you too. Those changes may include slightly fuller lips, a more seductive voice and a confident demeanour. This is just your body's way of saying, it's time to pop some babies in.

Regular periods

Women who get their periods every month are probably ovulating normally. A regular cycle is one of the clearest signs that your hormones are working properly and releasing an egg each month.

Pulse Nigeria

Heightened senses

Some women report heightened senses of smell, taste, or vision during their fertile period, which could actually be a sign of peak fertility. One study found that women’s sense of smell sharpens as they near ovulation, and they become particularly sensitive to musky scents and male pheromones, such as androsterone. The exact reason for this is still unknown.

Breast tenderness

You know that time of the month when your breasts are extremely sore, achy and heavy that sometimes you have to support them with your hands? Blame it on progesterone, a hormone your body produces right after ovulation. So while sore breasts can’t predict when you’ll ovulate, they may be giving you clues to the fact that ovulation is here which can be a sign of fertility.

Ovulation pain

