How to fix wrinkles and pigmentation with okro face mask

Vitamin C found in okra helps maintain a younger looking skin.
Okro is among the numerous kitchen ingredient you can transform into a face mask to nourish your skin because it’s natural and chemical free solution.
It’s especially recommended for those who are suffering from dry skin with wrinkles, acne and other common problems.
Check out the recipe below:
Okra
Rose Water
Put 4-5 Okra in a blender. Add rose water and blend until smooth.
Pour the mixture into a bowl.
Wash your face and neck and let it dry. Apply the mask on your face
Let it sit for a few minutes. Rinse it off with cold water
The mask will return the glow of your skin