How to get clear white eyes naturally

The white part of the eye is called the Sclera and a milky-white sclera is often linked with good health and beauty. It’s usually the first part of the eyes to show signs of ageing.

While extreme cases should be referred to an optician or medical professional, these simple ways work to clear the eyes;

Teabags

Simply dip 2 bags of either green or black tea in a mug of hot water for 5 minutes, remove the tea bags, squeeze out the excess water and put them in the fridge for about 10 mins or a little more. Place the chilled tea bags over closed eyes and let them sit for 5 minutes.

Cucumber

Cut a few thick slices of cucumber and put them in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Then, put the chilled slices over the closed eyelids until they become warm. Rinse eyes with water.

Eat enough fruits and vegetables

Orange and yellow fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, pumpkins, lemons and oranges, contain vitamins and antioxidants that will help keep your eyes white. Eating green, leafy foods like spinach and kale also have a positive effect on your eye health.

Get adequate sleep