How to make an anti-wrinkle lemon face mask

A glass of lemonade is very vitalizing and refreshing. Lemons are wonderful fruits that can promote your health and also give you a flawless skin.

Lemons contain citric acid which helps treat acne and pimples. It also shrinks and tightens pores. The potassium in it also hydrates and moisturizes the skin.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons green tea

A pinch of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Method

Add all the ingredients to a small bowl and mix well.

Apply the lemon face mask to your face with a cotton ball. Let it dry for three minutes.

When the mask is dry, use another cotton ball to pat on another layer of the mixture and let dry for three minutes. Repeat the procedure until all of the face mask mixtures is done. Let the final coat of the face mask settle for 10 minutes.

When the time is up, wash the mask off with cool water. Pat your face dry with a towel.