Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

How to make an anti-wrinkle lemon face mask


Beauty Tips How to make an anti-wrinkle lemon face mask

Lemon has natural antibacterial properties which help to cure and prevent acne breakouts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lemon for skin play

Lemon for skin

A glass of lemonade is very vitalizing and refreshing. Lemons are wonderful fruits that can promote your health and also give you a flawless skin.

Lemons contain citric acid which helps treat acne and pimples. It also shrinks and tightens pores. The potassium in it also hydrates and moisturizes the skin.

READ ALSO:5 bath recipes every couple should try this weekend

  • Ingredients

2 tablespoons green tea

A pinch of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

  • Method

Add all the ingredients to a small bowl and mix well.

Apply the lemon face mask to your face with a cotton ball. Let it dry for three minutes.

READ ALSO: 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth

When the mask is dry, use another cotton ball to pat on another layer of the mixture and let dry for three minutes. Repeat the procedure until all of the face mask mixtures is done. Let the final coat of the face mask settle for 10 minutes.

When the time is up, wash the mask off with cool water. Pat your face dry with a towel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Self-improvement: 8 simple ways to boost your self-esteem Self-improvement 8 simple ways to boost your self-esteem
Women's health: 6 warning signs during your periods you should never ignore Women's health 6 warning signs during your periods you should never ignore
Photos: Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018 Photos Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018
Health Tips: 6 risks involved in getting an IUD Health Tips 6 risks involved in getting an IUD
Heavy menstrual bleeding: 6 reasons why your period is super heavy Heavy menstrual bleeding 6 reasons why your period is super heavy
Health Tips: 5 common causes of tooth sensitivity Health Tips 5 common causes of tooth sensitivity

Recommended Videos

Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure
Men's Lifestyle: Men with beards more likely to cheat on their partner and steal Men's Lifestyle Men with beards more likely to cheat on their partner and steal



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aidbullet
3 Photos Miss Universe Ghana 2018 launched, here’s all you need to knowbullet
4 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
7 Dental Hack 5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at homebullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 surprising health benefits of oral sexbullet
9 Photos Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018bullet
10 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth
Self-improvement 8 simple ways to boost your self-esteem
Health Tips 5 reasons why cashew nuts is good for you
Health Tips 6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure
Health Tips 5 common causes of tooth sensitivity
Women's Health 6 common causes of infertility in women
Women's health 6 warning signs during your periods you should never ignore

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care...bullet
9 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different...bullet
10 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter...bullet

Beauty & Health

Women's Health 6 common causes of infertility in women
Hair Ladies, are you trying out this cute cornrow style or nah? (Photos)
Health Tips 7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom
Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Zuh
Beauty Tips 5 bath recipes every couple should try this weekend
X
Advertisement