ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to stop snoring permanently

Temi Iwalaiye

What if we told you that there is a permanent cure for snoring?

How to stop snoring permanently [istockphoto]
How to stop snoring permanently [istockphoto]

There is nothing as annoying as sleeping beside someone who snores; snoring is such a huge discomfort to other people and embarrassing for the person who snores.

Recommended articles

You can make many lifestyle changes if you want to stop snoring. Things like avoiding alcohol and smoking and sleeping on your back, but if all else fails, here’s how to stop snoring:

Here's how to stop snoring permanently.

ADVERTISEMENT
A nasal strip [Sleepfoundation]
A nasal strip [Sleepfoundation] Pulse Nigeria

Nasal dilators are thin, flexible strips that increase airflow as you sleep, which may lessen snoring. They are affordable and can be bought over the counter, in pharmacies, and online.

External dilators pull outward to open the passageways after adhering to the exterior of the nose. Internal dilators work from the inside out by pushing outward rather than inward. While both kinds lessen snoring, internal dilators usually work better.

ADVERTISEMENT
anti-snoring mouthpiece [insomnia]
anti-snoring mouthpiece [insomnia] Pulse Nigeria

Anti-snoring mouthpieces are dental devices that can help reduce snoring by adjusting the lower jaw and holding the tongue in place. These mouthpieces come in two varieties: Mandabular Advance Devices (MADs) and Tongue Retaining Devices (TRDs).

A study found that this tongue-retaining device reduced snoring tensity by 68%. These devices can also help improve sleep apnea, but they should not be self-diagnosed or self-treated.

ALSO READ: Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

ADVERTISEMENT

A palate implant is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that tightens the soft palate. Studies reveal that for some people, the implants greatly reduce snoring. They may help some people with their snoring and be recommended as a treatment for obstructive sleep apnea.

Somnoplasty removes tissue from the uvula and stiffens the soft palate using radio waves. Research shows it's effective in reducing snoring in some people, but not as effectively as palatal implants.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How do you dry your panties? [The Guardian]

Why you should always hang your panties outside to dry

How to get rid of stretch marks [inkillusions]

How to scientifically get rid of stretch marks for good

Why you are gaining weight too easily [CalgaryHerald]

5 eating habits that make you gain weight too easily

Lady suffering from morning sickness

7 tips to cure morning sickness during pregnancy