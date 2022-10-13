Human hair vs synthetic hair: Here's how to spot the difference

Human hair wigs

A key difference between synthetic hair and human hair is that human hair wigs offer the most natural look and feel. The hair is soft and has a shine and movement that is hard to replicate synthetically.

Synthetic Hair wigs

Although one main difference between synthetic and human hair is the natural appearance of human hair wigs, synthetic hair wigs have come leaps and bounds in recent years. In some cases, the texture and denier almost feel like human hair

Understanding the basics of synthetic wigs vs human hair wigs is key to selecting the right wig for you. Let’s take a look at the difference between synthetic hair and human hair to help you to look out for the right things whilst wig shopping.

Costs

If you’re on a budget, synthetic wigs are a favourable choice. You can purchase multiple synthetic wigs for a lower price and play around with different looks daily. As for human hair wigs, they cost considerably more, but the quality is often worth the investment. You can find a wide range of prices in both categories.

Longevity

What makes human hair wigs more appealing than synthetic wigs is their lifespan. At the same time, human hair wigs can last up to a year or longer; synthetic wigs sometimes only last a few months, even with proper care. So, if you’re looking for a wig that lasts a long time, a human hair wig will be your best friend.

Maintenance

When choosing between synthetic and human hair wigs, the maintenance each requires should factor into your decision-making process. Human hair wigs require more care and maintenance, while synthetic wigs make for easy grooming and storage. All you need to do is carefully wash, dry, and shake it out. Its style memory will revive its natural shape.

Appearance