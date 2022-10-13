Wigs simplify your everyday appearance without cutting, dying, or styling your natural hair. While the differences between human hair and synthetic wigs are significant, your choice comes down to preference and lifestyle.
Human hair vs synthetic hair: Here's how to spot the difference
Wigs come in all different styles, types and brands, so choosing a wig can be both exciting and overwhelming.
Read Also
Human hair wigs
A key difference between synthetic hair and human hair is that human hair wigs offer the most natural look and feel. The hair is soft and has a shine and movement that is hard to replicate synthetically.
Synthetic Hair wigs
Although one main difference between synthetic and human hair is the natural appearance of human hair wigs, synthetic hair wigs have come leaps and bounds in recent years. In some cases, the texture and denier almost feel like human hair
Understanding the basics of synthetic wigs vs human hair wigs is key to selecting the right wig for you. Let’s take a look at the difference between synthetic hair and human hair to help you to look out for the right things whilst wig shopping.
- Costs
If you’re on a budget, synthetic wigs are a favourable choice. You can purchase multiple synthetic wigs for a lower price and play around with different looks daily. As for human hair wigs, they cost considerably more, but the quality is often worth the investment. You can find a wide range of prices in both categories.
- Longevity
What makes human hair wigs more appealing than synthetic wigs is their lifespan. At the same time, human hair wigs can last up to a year or longer; synthetic wigs sometimes only last a few months, even with proper care. So, if you’re looking for a wig that lasts a long time, a human hair wig will be your best friend.
- Maintenance
When choosing between synthetic and human hair wigs, the maintenance each requires should factor into your decision-making process. Human hair wigs require more care and maintenance, while synthetic wigs make for easy grooming and storage. All you need to do is carefully wash, dry, and shake it out. Its style memory will revive its natural shape.
- Appearance
Another difference between synthetic and human hair wigs is their appearance. Synthetic wigs have a more noticeable appearance due to their unnatural high shine, texture, and often bright colours. However, time and use can give synthetic wigs a more natural appearance. As for human hair wigs, the hair often appears more natural right away, even if the hair goes through the dyeing process.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh